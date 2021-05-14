Advertisement

Mississippi River traffic resumes after I-40 bridge closure for fractured beam

A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park,...
A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Millington, Tenn. A crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has shut down Mississippi River traffic near Memphis, forcing tugs that are hauling barges to wait until they receive clearance that it's safe to pass under the closed bridge. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)(Adrian Sainz | AP)
By WMC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Coast Guard Heartland says the waterway restriction near the I-40 bridge is lifted.

The restriction lifted Friday, came after days of closure due to a crack found in the bridge. USCG says boats and barges are now permitted to cross under the I-40 bridge.

ArDOT pictures show the fracture in a steel beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River.
ArDOT pictures show the fracture in a steel beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River.(ArDOT)

As of Friday morning, there were 62 vessels with a total of 1,058 barges at a standstill in the Mississippi River. That’s 157 additional barges reported within the last 12 hours.

The bridge remains closed to vehicle traffic.

ArDOT pictures show the fracture in a steel beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River.
ArDOT pictures show the fracture in a steel beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River.(ArDOT)

