Ralph Turlington, namesake of the University of Florida’s Turlington Hall, has died

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The namesake of the University of Florida’s Turlington Hall and former education commissioner Ralph Turlington has passed away.

Turlington was first elected as a state representative in 1950 while working as a professor of business at UF.

He went on to fight for integration and a fair apportionment of the state legislature.

In 1985, Turlington launched a successful citizens campaign to create the Florida Lottery.

The headquarters of the State Department of Education is also named after Turlington.

He was 100 years old.

