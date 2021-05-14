Advertisement

Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alcohol to go sales were made permanent Thurday after Governor DeSantis made it official.

Restaurants like Brooklyn’s Backyard have been using Alcohol to go since the start of the pandemic now that it’s permanent they said this will help out all mom and pop restaurants.

This will allow restaurants to sell alcohol for take-out with a purchase of food.

WCJB spoke to owner Janice Thomas last month about the bill and got her reaction to it being signed into law and how it’s helped her restaurant survive.

“So many of our regulars were anxious to get take out it was real it was a real benefit that he signed that executive order that allowed us to do alcoholic beverages to go. People are used to coming to Brooklyn’s Backyard and having a good time in the yard, so it put them a little bit closer to what they consider normal,” said Thomas.

A regular customer says it’s a great law as long as people act responsibly and she remembers the time she bought alcohol to go at the start of the pandemic.

“I have! actually here at Brooklyn’s I was able to get, they had a specialty cocktail during the beginning of the pandemic and it was just a nice way to kind of break the monotony of being home and having something a little extra special,” said Karla Wilson.

The beverages will be sold in sealed containers for customers that order take-out.

The law will go into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing
Pictures of the flies in a tree on UF's campus
Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
Neighbors are trying to have two dogs removed from a Gainesville home because the owner is...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
A wife is joining her husband at the Alachua County jail after she attempted to pay off...
Wife arrested for bribing inmates to falsely testify against her husband

Latest News

Restaurants like Brooklyn’s Backyard have been using Alcohol to go since the start of the...
Restaurant owner reacts to alcohol to go being permanent
FSU is narrowing a group candidates to replace its President.
Education Commissioner Candidacy for FSU President Puts Accreditation in Jeopardy
FSU is narrowing a group candidates to replace its President.
Education Commissioner Candidacy for FSU President Puts Accreditation in Jeopardy
Florida Lottery organizer passes away at 100
Man Who Created Florida Lottery Dies at 100
Man who organized Florida lottery has died at age 100
Man Who Created Florida Lottery Dies at 100