Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alcohol to go sales were made permanent Thurday after Governor DeSantis made it official.

Restaurants like Brooklyn’s Backyard have been using Alcohol to go since the start of the pandemic now that it’s permanent they said this will help out all mom and pop restaurants.

This will allow restaurants to sell alcohol for take-out with a purchase of food.

WCJB spoke to owner Janice Thomas last month about the bill and got her reaction to it being signed into law and how it’s helped her restaurant survive.

“So many of our regulars were anxious to get take out it was real it was a real benefit that he signed that executive order that allowed us to do alcoholic beverages to go. People are used to coming to Brooklyn’s Backyard and having a good time in the yard, so it put them a little bit closer to what they consider normal,” said Thomas.

A regular customer says it’s a great law as long as people act responsibly and she remembers the time she bought alcohol to go at the start of the pandemic.

“I have! actually here at Brooklyn’s I was able to get, they had a specialty cocktail during the beginning of the pandemic and it was just a nice way to kind of break the monotony of being home and having something a little extra special,” said Karla Wilson.

The beverages will be sold in sealed containers for customers that order take-out.

The law will go into effect on July 1.

