Tell Us Something Good: The Gainey Sisters are Gainesville-bred sister attorneys

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Growing up in Gainesville, graduating out of Alachua County Public Schools and getting sworn in as an attorney in Alachua County is the story of not one but two women. The Gainey sisters of East Gainesville.

“So we just want our journey to be an inspiration that the sky is the limit,” said Ciera Gainey.

Sworn-in by Judge Walter Green at the Alachua County Criminal Courts, Kariss Gainey is officially a Florida attorney after graduating from Florida A&M law school. Kariss took her oath with her older sister, Ciera, by her side who was sworn in as an attorney in 2018 by the same judge and in the same courthouse.

“I was able to call my sister so much because her going before me she was able to tell me a lot of things to expect and prepare me mentally for things,” said Kariss.

The Gainey sisters are products of Gainesville High School and the East Gainesville community.

RELATED STORY: Tell Us Something Good: Hawthorne Area Resource Center, more than just a food pantry

“Doesn’t matter what side of town you’re on,” added Ciera. “It doesn’t matter the adversities you might face. With grit and drive and focus and determination and God, all things are possible. Just because you’re dealt certain cards in a deck, doesn’t mean you’re going to finish last.”

Every step of the way, older sister Ciera paved the way for Kariss. When it came time for Kariss to commit to the courts, Ciera was right by her side with a message as Kariss starts her career in insurance law.

“That God designed you to do this before you even came to this Earth,” said Ciera. “And so that’s what I encourage you to do because even walking in the courtroom at times you feel nervous or you feel like am I equipped? And the answer is yes. You were built for this, you are ready. You have everything you need on the inside of you and you always have your sister who has your back.”

Click HERE to submit YOUR story to Tell Us Something Good.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.