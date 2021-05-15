250 acres donated to the watermelon pond preserve; part of the Alachua County forever project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nearly 250 acres of land in Alachua County will now be preserved thanks to a charitable donation.

Land is being donated to the watermelon pond area in the southwest part of the county.

It’s part of the Alachua County forever project.

The land was donated by Pierre and Nancy Warny in memory of their son Peter.

The addition of the property will bring the watermelon pond preserve to more than 1,200 acres.

