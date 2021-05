GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -8 people were arrested in a drug bust in Williston yesterday.

Levy County Deputies searched a home on NE 131st Terr.

In the raid deputies found heroin, meth, and pills.

Deputies said this is the third narcotics raid at the home in less than a year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.