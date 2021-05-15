Advertisement

After two years, University of Florida-IFAS holds Alachua County Master Gardener Volunteer Sale

A sign and a view of the hundreds of people buying plants during the sale.
A sign and a view of the hundreds of people buying plants during the sale.(wcjb)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Micanopy, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Alachua County Master Gardener VOlunteer sale was held this year at a new location for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was held on Saturday, May 15. at Cusowilla, formerly Camp Mcconnell in Micanopy. The sale featured 5,000 plants reared by 140 Alachua County Master Gardener volunteers.

Dr. Tylor Clem, the Volunteer organizer for the program, which has chapters in around 60 counties in the state, spoke that canceling the sale last year.

RELATED STORY: Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car

“We usually do it every single year, but due to COVID last year we had to postpone it and we’re really excited that we get to bring it back this year. This is the biggest fundraiser for Alachua County’s Master Gardner volunteers and we take the money and the proceeds of everything that we do today and we turn it around to our community programs,” said Dr. Clem.

Dr. Clem also spoke about what it takes to be in the Master Gardener Volunteer program.

“There is a required training that everybody has to go through, like basic horticulture knowledge. Then after completing that training they then have a year where they’re called master gardener volunteer interns where they earn 75 service hours or volunteer hours,” said Dr. Clem.

Hundreds came out to the event which took place from 8 a.m. to noon at the area which is owned and managed by Alachua County.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing
Neighbors are trying to have two dogs removed from a Gainesville home because the owner is...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
Alcohol to go sales were made permanent yesterday after Governor DeSantis made it official.
Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law
Ciera and Kariss Gainey after Kariss was sworn-in as an attorney.
Tell Us Something Good: The Gainey Sisters are Gainesville-bred sister attorneys

Latest News

Community honors North Central Florida's fallen heroes at Alachua County's Annual Law...
Fallen heroes honored at the 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Fallen heroes honored at the 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Fallen heroes honored at the 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Watermelon pond preserve gets 250 acres donated,
250 acres donated to the watermelon pond preserve; part of the Alachua County forever project
250 acres donated to the watermelon pond preserve as part of the Alachua County Forever project
250 acres donated to the watermelon pond preserve; part of the Alachua County forever project