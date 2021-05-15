After two years, University of Florida-IFAS holds Alachua County Master Gardener Volunteer Sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Micanopy, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Alachua County Master Gardener VOlunteer sale was held this year at a new location for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was held on Saturday, May 15. at Cusowilla, formerly Camp Mcconnell in Micanopy. The sale featured 5,000 plants reared by 140 Alachua County Master Gardener volunteers.

Dr. Tylor Clem, the Volunteer organizer for the program, which has chapters in around 60 counties in the state, spoke that canceling the sale last year.

RELATED STORY: Love Bugs are back: University of Florida professor discusses how to keep a clean car

“We usually do it every single year, but due to COVID last year we had to postpone it and we’re really excited that we get to bring it back this year. This is the biggest fundraiser for Alachua County’s Master Gardner volunteers and we take the money and the proceeds of everything that we do today and we turn it around to our community programs,” said Dr. Clem.

Dr. Clem also spoke about what it takes to be in the Master Gardener Volunteer program.

“There is a required training that everybody has to go through, like basic horticulture knowledge. Then after completing that training they then have a year where they’re called master gardener volunteer interns where they earn 75 service hours or volunteer hours,” said Dr. Clem.

Hundreds came out to the event which took place from 8 a.m. to noon at the area which is owned and managed by Alachua County.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.