Fallen heroes honored at the 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The North Central Florida community honored fallen heroes at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville on Friday at the 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

TRENDING STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Times Square shooting suspect

27 law enforcement officers and 2 K9s killed in the line of duty in the state of Florida in 2019 and 2020 were honored at this year’s annual law enforcement memorial service hosted by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Every year the 14 officers from the different departments in Alachua County that were killed in the line of duty dating back to 1875 are honored, along with 3 Alachua county K9s that died in the line of duty. Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey from Gilchrist County were honored.

One of those brave men honored is Lieutenant Corey Dahlem of the Gainesville Police Department, who died in 2007 after being struck by a drunken driver while crossing University Avenue, which was closed off to vehicle traffic. His family believes the sacrifices of these men and women should never be forgotten.

“It means a lot to our families and to the other fallen officer’s families. We now have grandchildren. The kids have had kids. They know what their grandfather did. As they grow older, they will be able to come and see their grandfather that they didn’t know be honored,” explained Sally Dalhem, the wife of the late Lieutenant Corey Dahlem.

TRENDING STORY: “I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson said it means a lot to know that the community supports those that protect and serve.

“It really means something special to all of the law enforcement family. We do have great county support from our city and county commissioners, from our judges. From state attorneys, public defenders, the survivor’s families. Everyone comes together to recognize this event,” explained Lieutenant Kaley Behl. “There is no community without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without community. It is a partnership.”

Saturday marks the end of National Law Enforcement week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.