Gainesville man arrested after fleeing with a bag full of marijuana

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man has been arrested after being pulled over then fleeing with a bag full of marijuana.

28 year old Patrick Young was arrested late Thursday night after not stopping at a designated stop. When the officer turned on his lights, Young sped up and fled. After being tased by the officer, Young admitted to having marijuana in his car.

He is being charged with felony marijuana possession over 20 grams and for felony possession with the intent to sell.

