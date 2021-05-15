Advertisement

Gators Lacrosse dominates Bears to advance to round of 32

Florida outscored Mercer 18-1 in the first half
Florida Lacrosse lines up during player introductions before their first round contest against Mercer.
Florida Lacrosse lines up during player introductions before their first round contest against Mercer.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Lacrosse wasted no time building a commanding lead in the first half of their first round match up against Mercer, as the Gators earned a 23-5 victory to send them to the round of 32.

The orange and blue opened the contest on an 11-0 run before the Bears finally found the back of the net. Shannon Kavanaugh, Brianna Harris, and Grace Haus propelled Florida out to an 18-1 lead at intermission.

With the contest well in hand at the start of the second half, the Gators pulled most of their starters and only managed to score five goals, while allowing four.

In total, Florida rattled off 23 goals en route to its 23-5 victory.

Florida moved to 9-9 in NCAA Tournament play with the win and moved to 1-0 all-time against Mercer.

The Gators await the winner of the Jacksonville/Vanderbilt matchup in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

That contest is scheduled for a noon start of Dizney Stadium.

