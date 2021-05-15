Gov. DeSantis appoints two members to the Suwannee River Water board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gov. DeSantis announced two appointments to the Suwannee River Water Management board.

William Loyd of High Springs will join the board, he is the vice president of Suwannee valley feeds and was a dairy specialist with A.D.M alliance nutrition.

George Cole will also join the board, he is a former Florida State professor and is a retired coast guard lieutenant commander.

