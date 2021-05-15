High school teams play spring football games

(WCJB) -Spring football play began around the North Central Florida area on Friday night, a welcome change from a year ago at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports nationwide.

The Trenton Tigers faced Interlachen. The Rams took the lead first, scoring a touchdown on the first snap of play to lead, 6-0.

Tiger Jaron Riley had a great first half scoring two touchdowns, as a part of 22 unanswered points by the Tigers. Trenton continued to rally against Interlachen in the second half to win the game, 38-18.

In Starke, Bradford took down Newberry, 27-7 to announce its arrival on the 1A scene. The Tornadoes played last season in Class 4A, advancing to the region semifinals.

Jeremiah Crum and Isaiah Wilcox scored first half touchdowns for Bradford. Regular season play for most teams in NCFL begins in about three months.

