Advertisement

High school teams play spring football games

Trenton defeats Interlachen 38-18; Bradford takes down Newberry, 27-7
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Spring football play began around the North Central Florida area on Friday night, a welcome change from a year ago at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports nationwide.

The Trenton Tigers faced Interlachen. The Rams took the lead first, scoring a touchdown on the first snap of play to lead, 6-0.

Tiger Jaron Riley had a great first half scoring two touchdowns, as a part of 22 unanswered points by the Tigers. Trenton continued to rally against Interlachen in the second half to win the game, 38-18.

In Starke, Bradford took down Newberry, 27-7 to announce its arrival on the 1A scene. The Tornadoes played last season in Class 4A, advancing to the region semifinals.

Jeremiah Crum and Isaiah Wilcox scored first half touchdowns for Bradford. Regular season play for most teams in NCFL begins in about three months.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing
Neighbors are trying to have two dogs removed from a Gainesville home because the owner is...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
Ciera and Kariss Gainey after Kariss was sworn-in as an attorney.
Tell Us Something Good: The Gainey Sisters are Gainesville-bred sister attorneys
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marion Oaks that sent one person to the hospital
Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marion Oaks that sent one person to the hospital

Latest News

Spring football underway in Florida
Spring HS football
Gators claim revenge on UGA, 4-3
Florida defeats UGA, 4-3
Florida Lacrosse lines up during player introductions before their first round contest against...
Gators Lacrosse dominates Bears to advance to round of 32
5/14/21 WSB Florida vs Missouri \\ Photo by Austin Bigoney
UF softball team outlasts Mizzou in SEC semifinal slugfest