Kirby Family Farms holds first annual Weird Beard Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - All beards, real and fake, were welcome at the first annual Weird Beard Festival in north-central Florida.

The festival was held at Kirby Family Farms in Williston.

Men showed off their beards while women and children got to paint a beard on.

There were carnival rides, train rides, bluegrass music, and food.

All proceeds went to helping foster children, and children with high risk & medical needs.

Daryl Kirby said the festival started while his family was simply sitting at a restaurant.

“Somewhere in the conversation beards came up and then somebody said weird and then I put it together and said why don’t we do a weird beard festival and have like bluegrass and stuff.”

If the idea grows on people, Kirby said he’ll bring the beard festival back.

