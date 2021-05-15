Advertisement

Newberry Watermelon Festival brings family and friends together

Newberry Watermelon Festival brings family and friends together
Newberry Watermelon Festival brings family and friends together(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 1,000 Floridians enjoyed vendors, live music and watermelon at the Newberry Watermelon Festival.

A parade kicked off festivities and children enjoyed train rides and bouncy houses.

Representative Kat Cammack said her favorite part of the festival is the seed spitting competition and she’s ready for the win next year.

Related story: After two years, University of Florida-IFAS holds Alachua County Master Gardener Volunteer Sale

“I’ve been number two in previous years and of course this year I lost by two feet to Sheriff Clovis Watson so next year I’m coming for that title but it’s just great,” Cammck said. “There’s a lot of vendors out here, a lot of local crafts and great folks that are just getting together and having a great time.”

Amee Bolin and her family just moved to Florida, and they said the fest was a great welcome.

“It’s awesome to see people’s faces,” Bolin said. “It’s been so long ago we’ve seen people smile and say hi to each other. We love it here in Florida, people are so nice and so welcoming. It’s definitely a good change.”

The fest was also filled with nearly 100 vendors.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing
Neighbors are trying to have two dogs removed from a Gainesville home because the owner is...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
Alcohol to go sales were made permanent yesterday after Governor DeSantis made it official.
Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law
Ciera and Kariss Gainey after Kariss was sworn-in as an attorney.
Tell Us Something Good: The Gainey Sisters are Gainesville-bred sister attorneys

Latest News

Rides, food and music
Weird Beard Festival
Two girls in the baby face beard contests.
Kirby Family Farms holds first annual Weird Beard Festival
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be...
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be abusing pets
Basketball tournament to help bring awareness to gun violence.
Guns down Shots Up basketball tournament