Newberry Watermelon Festival brings family and friends together

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 1,000 Floridians enjoyed vendors, live music and watermelon at the Newberry Watermelon Festival.

A parade kicked off festivities and children enjoyed train rides and bouncy houses.

Representative Kat Cammack said her favorite part of the festival is the seed spitting competition and she’s ready for the win next year.

“I’ve been number two in previous years and of course this year I lost by two feet to Sheriff Clovis Watson so next year I’m coming for that title but it’s just great,” Cammck said. “There’s a lot of vendors out here, a lot of local crafts and great folks that are just getting together and having a great time.”

Amee Bolin and her family just moved to Florida, and they said the fest was a great welcome.

“It’s awesome to see people’s faces,” Bolin said. “It’s been so long ago we’ve seen people smile and say hi to each other. We love it here in Florida, people are so nice and so welcoming. It’s definitely a good change.”

The fest was also filled with nearly 100 vendors.

