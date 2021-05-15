Advertisement

No device found at Paddock Mall bomb threat

Ocala police officers blocking off entrances to the mall.
Ocala police officers blocking off entrances to the mall.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 11:16 AM dispatchers from the Ocala Police Department received a call from an unknown person about a bomb threat inside the Paddock Mall.

Customers and Staff were asked to quickly evacuate the building.

Marion County bomb squad along with their bomb dog searched through every store looking for any suspicious device.

Officials with the OPD and the Marion County Sheriff’s office said at the end of their search they weren’t able to locate a device.

Lieutenant Michelle Green spoke about what comes into her mind during this type of situation.

“First thing at least on my mind is to get everyone out safely I want to make sure that none of our citizens are harmed and that everybody is out. We actually had a lot of people just leave the area. we do have some employees that stayed, but we’ve gotten them as far as we possibly can, but we just want to make sure everything is safe.”

Right now detectives are currently working to find out who made the call.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing
Neighbors are trying to have two dogs removed from a Gainesville home because the owner is...
“I’ve seen her hit them”: Abuse concerns have neighbors fighting to get dogs removed from a Gainesville home
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
Alcohol to go sales were made permanent yesterday after Governor DeSantis made it official.
Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law
Ciera and Kariss Gainey after Kariss was sworn-in as an attorney.
Tell Us Something Good: The Gainey Sisters are Gainesville-bred sister attorneys

Latest News

5-15-21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Ciera and Kariss Gainey after Kariss was sworn-in as an attorney.
Tell Us Something Good: The Gainey Sisters are Gainesville-bred sister attorneys
A sign and a view of the hundreds of people buying plants during the sale.
After two years, University of Florida-IFAS holds Alachua County Master Gardener Volunteer Sale
Community honors North Central Florida's fallen heroes at Alachua County's Annual Law...
Fallen heroes honored at the 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service