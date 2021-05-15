No device found at Paddock Mall bomb threat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 11:16 AM dispatchers from the Ocala Police Department received a call from an unknown person about a bomb threat inside the Paddock Mall.

Customers and Staff were asked to quickly evacuate the building.

Marion County bomb squad along with their bomb dog searched through every store looking for any suspicious device.

Officials with the OPD and the Marion County Sheriff’s office said at the end of their search they weren’t able to locate a device.

Lieutenant Michelle Green spoke about what comes into her mind during this type of situation.

“First thing at least on my mind is to get everyone out safely I want to make sure that none of our citizens are harmed and that everybody is out. We actually had a lot of people just leave the area. we do have some employees that stayed, but we’ve gotten them as far as we possibly can, but we just want to make sure everything is safe.”

Right now detectives are currently working to find out who made the call.

