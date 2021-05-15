Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be abusing pets

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 20 residents, neighbors or animal advocates protested outside of animal services with claims that Loren Cava has dragged and hit her dogs for over 20 years.

Protesters said they have sent videos and filed multiple affidavits to animal control.

Neighbor, Kathyn Boston was they don’t plan to stop protesting until Cava is not allowed to own another pet.

“We’re not going to stop until this is done and the dogs need to get out first,” Boston said. “Then, we have to make sure that she legally can not own another animal and then we need to make sure that these same rules be implemented to other situations that are probably happening and not getting taken care of.”

Alachua County director of communications, Mark Sexton said Cava is complying with veterinarians at this time.

“The vet recommended a course of action,” Sexton said. “At this point, it appears miss Cava is following that recommendation and that care plan from the vet and we are carefully monitoring it.”

Director at Alachua County Animal Services, Ed Williams said there is an open investigation into allegations being made.

