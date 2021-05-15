Three men arrested after a burglary ended in a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three men are behind bars after Marion County deputies said they committed a spree of burglaries that ended in a shooting.

Shelton Zoleo, Jared Bacelo, and Zachary Zwick are all facing aggravated battery and burglary charges.

Deputies said on March 2nd, the trio were burglarizing vehicles on NW 68th PL. in Ocala.

That’s when a vehicle owner confronted them.

deputies said Zwick shot the man in the leg.

Another victim provided security footage that deputies used to identify the three men.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.