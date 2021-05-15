Advertisement

UF softball team outlasts Mizzou in SEC semifinal slugfest

Gators have a shot at a third straight tournament crown
5/14/21 WSB Florida vs Missouri \\ Photo by Austin Bigoney
5/14/21 WSB Florida vs Missouri \\ Photo by Austin Bigoney(Austin Bigoney | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -After squandering a 5-2 seventh inning lead, the Florida softball team still rallied to claim a wild SEC tournament semifinal over Missouri, 7-6 on Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Top seed Florida (42-8) moves on to face third-seeded Alabama for the title on Saturday night.

Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Kendyl Lindaman lifted a sacrifice fly that tied the game and also sent the winning run to third. Jamie Hoover then followed and reached on an error, setting off a wild celebration at home plate. It was Florida’s seventh walk-off win of the year and third in the last week.

But victory was in jeopardy after the Tigers put up four runs in the top half of the inning, all with two out, culminating in a three-run homer by Emma Raabe.

Lindaman also homered for the second straight game, her eighth of the season. She also drove in three runs in the game. Charla Echols contributed a pair of hits.

With the win, Florida has a chance to become the first SEC team to win three consecutive conference tournament titles. First pitch versus Alabama is at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

