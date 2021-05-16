Advertisement

Annasemble Orchestra fights COVID-19 with their love for music

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Paynes Prairie was a destination for classical music Sunday as a Gainesville Orchestra ended their performing season.

The Annasemble Orchestra is an inter-generational ensemble that ranges from high schoolers to 93-years-old.

The coronavirus forced the group to deal with some challenging times.

Music director Annemieke Pronker-Coron was excited about the last concert.

“We’re celebrating that we made it through a wonderful year being together. No one got covid because of all of this I think and the beauty of being in nature with music it’s something that been an adventure like we never knew,” said Pronker-Coron.

But practicing outside at Veterans Memorial Park has come with some challenges.

“It’s been a struggle between rains and freezing cold weather, but we have prevailed we’ve continued our plan to stay the course,” said violinist and board member Kathy Rambo.

During these hard times, music is what they needed.

“This is all very positive and I think that’s what it is. it is very positive because music does really help us all and the active playing of the music through all these times music is really what we need,” said Pronker-Coron.

The orchestra will start their season again in September and everyone is welcome to join no matter what their skill level is.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drug bust in Williston; eight people arrested
8 people arrested in Levy County drug raid yesterday
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be...
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be abusing pets
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
three men arrested on aggravated battery and burglary charges.
Three men arrested after a burglary ended in a shooting
Alcohol to go sales were made permanent yesterday after Governor DeSantis made it official.
Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law

Latest News

Paynes Prairie was a destination for classical music Sunday as a Gainesville Orchestra ended...
Annasemble Orchestra's last concert
5-16-21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP highlights Marion County’s returning ecotourism
Newberry Watermelon Festival brings family and friends together
Newberry Watermelon Festival brings family and friends together