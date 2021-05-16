Annasemble Orchestra fights COVID-19 with their love for music

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Paynes Prairie was a destination for classical music Sunday as a Gainesville Orchestra ended their performing season.

The Annasemble Orchestra is an inter-generational ensemble that ranges from high schoolers to 93-years-old.

The coronavirus forced the group to deal with some challenging times.

Music director Annemieke Pronker-Coron was excited about the last concert.

“We’re celebrating that we made it through a wonderful year being together. No one got covid because of all of this I think and the beauty of being in nature with music it’s something that been an adventure like we never knew,” said Pronker-Coron.

But practicing outside at Veterans Memorial Park has come with some challenges.

“It’s been a struggle between rains and freezing cold weather, but we have prevailed we’ve continued our plan to stay the course,” said violinist and board member Kathy Rambo.

During these hard times, music is what they needed.

“This is all very positive and I think that’s what it is. it is very positive because music does really help us all and the active playing of the music through all these times music is really what we need,” said Pronker-Coron.

The orchestra will start their season again in September and everyone is welcome to join no matter what their skill level is.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.