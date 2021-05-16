ARRESTED: Gainesville man behind bars for sexual assault and kidnapping

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man has been arrested on felony kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

24-year old David Walker Jr. was arrested at 7 p.m. on Friday on one count of felony kidnapping and one count of sexual assault for an act with an adult and a minor under the age of twelve.

Walker’s bond has been set at $250,000.

