Former Williston basketball player “Guns down Shots up,” a basketball tournament to bring awareness to gun violence

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Williston and University of Central Florida basketball player Antwar Jelks and his team 2Loyal created a basketball tournament called “Guns down Shots up.”

To shed a light on gun violence and gang activity in the community.

Jelks said he wants to make a positive impact.

“You know give them some outlets positivity and the youth take that to heat. But do positive things with it so the elders we’re investing in our youth coming up that’s coming to be a positive outlet for them to come do better things in the future.”

His former 8th-grade science teacher spoke on how much this means to the community.

“Being in his life earlier and him just doing good things and wanting to give back to the community it’s a big deal,” said Joshua Slemp.

Michael McCray agrees this is a positive impact on the youth.

“Instead of all the violence and the negative things let’s do something positive. Let’s do it together and just have fun, bring the kids out the family out. you know it’s priceless.”

They also raffled off gifts and gave a community service and citizenship scholarship away in honor of Jelk’s father that passed away.

