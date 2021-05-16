Gators fall to Tide in SEC Tournament title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators Softball team’s bid to win three consecutive Southeastern Conference Tournaments fell short, as they were shutout by the Crimson Tide, 4-0 on Saturday.

Florida had to face Montana Fouts, one of the best pitchers in the country, and that was the last thing they wanted to do.

Fouts recorded 10 strikeouts the previous time she went against the orange and blue, and this time she one-upped that total with 11.

Elizabeth Hightower started in the circle for the Gators, but gave up three runs in the top of the first to put Florida in an early hole. Two of the runs were earned, while the other came off a throwing error.

Once Alabama got the lead, Fouts made quick work of the Gator offense. She didn’t allow a baserunner beyond the 4th inning, and set the tournament record by striking out her 37th batter. That broke a tie with Britni Sneed of LSU who held the mark since 2002.

The Crimson Tide went on to add one more run in the top of the 6th before Fouts put the game away for good.

Florida was shutout for just the second time all season in their 4-0 loss. The only other time the Gators were held scoreless was against UCF back in April.

The orange and blue will comeback to campus and gear up for the NCAA Regional round of play at KSP.

