Advertisement

Gators Lacrosse rolls to Elite 8 with dominant victory against Jacksonville

Florida avenges regular season loss with impressive performance
Florida lacrosse prepares to break the huddle prior to their Sweet 16 contest with Jacksonville.
Florida lacrosse prepares to break the huddle prior to their Sweet 16 contest with Jacksonville.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering their Sweet 16 matchup with Jacksonville, Florida Lacrosse hadn’t forgotten the one-goal upset it incurred at the hands of the Dolphins, back in March. And the revenge mentality was on full display from the opening draw.

The Gators met the Dolphins for the first time in the post season, with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line. This matchup though, wouldn’t be much of a challenge for the orange and blue.

Florida quickly raced out to a 4-0 advantage before Jacksonville finally ended their scoring drought. After Eagen Paisley scored the opening goal off a free position shot, Grace Haus recorded the second goal of the match under two minutes later. Haus led all scorers with a match-high 7 goals.

Brianna Harris and Shannon Kavanaugh quickly followed suit, and helped balloon the Gators lead to 10-2 at intermission. Harris and Kavanaugh tallied three goals a piece.

In the second half, Florida outscored Jacksonville 7-1 to secure the lopsided win, 17-3.

The Gators have earned their spot in the Elite 8 and must now travel to Syracuse, New York to take on the Orange with a trip the Final Four on the line.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drug bust in Williston; eight people arrested
8 people arrested in Levy County drug raid yesterday
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be...
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be abusing pets
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
three men arrested on aggravated battery and burglary charges.
Three men arrested after a burglary ended in a shooting
Alcohol to go sales were made permanent yesterday after Governor DeSantis made it official.
Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law

Latest News

Florida Ballpark, Sunday
No. 9 Florida baseball falls to Georgia in home finale
Sarah Longley looks down after in dismay after the Gators lost the SEC championship game to...
Gators fall to Tide in SEC Tournament title game
Florida Ball Park, Saturday
No. 9 Florida Baseball takes series over Georgia with 9-2 win
Florida Lacrosse lines up during player introductions before their first round contest against...
Gators Lacrosse dominates Bears to advance to round of 32