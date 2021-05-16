Gators Lacrosse rolls to Elite 8 with dominant victory against Jacksonville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering their Sweet 16 matchup with Jacksonville, Florida Lacrosse hadn’t forgotten the one-goal upset it incurred at the hands of the Dolphins, back in March. And the revenge mentality was on full display from the opening draw.

The Gators met the Dolphins for the first time in the post season, with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line. This matchup though, wouldn’t be much of a challenge for the orange and blue.

Florida quickly raced out to a 4-0 advantage before Jacksonville finally ended their scoring drought. After Eagen Paisley scored the opening goal off a free position shot, Grace Haus recorded the second goal of the match under two minutes later. Haus led all scorers with a match-high 7 goals.

Brianna Harris and Shannon Kavanaugh quickly followed suit, and helped balloon the Gators lead to 10-2 at intermission. Harris and Kavanaugh tallied three goals a piece.

In the second half, Florida outscored Jacksonville 7-1 to secure the lopsided win, 17-3.

The Gators have earned their spot in the Elite 8 and must now travel to Syracuse, New York to take on the Orange with a trip the Final Four on the line.

