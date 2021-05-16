LCPD looking for a man who shot another man at Young’s Park
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are on the look out for a man that shot someone at a park.
Friday evening LCPD officers went to their police department lobby to find a man with a gunshot wound. The man who had been shot in the face was taken to a local hospital, then flown by helicopter to a trauma center in the area. He was shot after an encounter with 3 black men at Young’s Park.
The shooter is only described to be a black man with a beard, LCPD asks for anyone with information to contact the department.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.