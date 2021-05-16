Advertisement

LCPD looking for a man who shot another man at Young’s Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are on the look out for a man that shot someone at a park.

Friday evening LCPD officers went to their police department lobby to find a man with a gunshot wound. The man who had been shot in the face was taken to a local hospital, then flown by helicopter to a trauma center in the area. He was shot after an encounter with 3 black men at Young’s Park.

The shooter is only described to be a black man with a beard, LCPD asks for anyone with information to contact the department.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drug bust in Williston; eight people arrested
8 people arrested in Levy County drug raid yesterday
three men arrested on aggravated battery and burglary charges.
Three men arrested after a burglary ended in a shooting
Alcohol to go sales were made permanent yesterday after Governor DeSantis made it official.
Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
UF Gator Village
University of Florida gets approval for new multi-million dollar student housing

Latest News

LCPD are looking for a man who shot another man
LCPD are looking for a man who shot another man
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Basketball tournament to bring awareness to gun violence.
Former Williston basketball player “Guns down Shots up,” a basketball tournament to bring awareness to gun violence
Rides, food and music
Weird Beard Festival