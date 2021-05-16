Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that swindled a couple hundred dollars from Cracker Barrel on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, a man paid for a small item at the restaurant with a $100-bill.

When he was given change he said he was given the incorrect amount and left with the extra cash.

The ASO investigation is still on going and if he is caught he will be charged with misdemeanor theft.

