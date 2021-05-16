Advertisement

No. 9 Florida baseball falls to Georgia in home finale

Gators fall to 35-16 on the year
Florida Ballpark, Sunday
Florida Ballpark, Sunday
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 9 Florida Gator baseball team couldn’t pull off the victory to sweep Georgia, as they fell to the Bulldogs, 6-1 on Sunday. Previously, UF beat UGA 4-3, on Friday, and 9-2 on Saturday to take the series.

Georgia (29-20) came out ready to fight and put the Gators in a 4-0 deficit after two home runs by the second inning.

Sterlin Thompson finally put the Gators on the board with his RBI single in the bottom of the second to put Florida down, 4-1.

But, the Bulldogs continued to rally against the Orange and Blue accumulating two more runs in the top of the seventh to win the game, 6-1.

The Gators take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road next weekend for their final SEC series of the year.

