No. 9 Florida Baseball takes series over Georgia with 9-2 win

Gators improve to 35-15 on the year
Florida Ball Park, Saturday
Florida Ball Park, Saturday(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 9 Florida Gator baseball team came to play at Florida BallPark on Saturday night, as they defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, 9-2, to clinch their seventh SEC series of the season.

Three Gators hit homers to take the series including: Jud Fabian, Kendrick Calilao and Josh Rivera.

The Bulldogs got on the board first, taking a 2-0 lead over the Gators by the bottom of the second inning.

However, the Gators started to make a comeback when Jacob Young singled to center field, sending both Rivera and Calilao to the plate to tie the game at two.

Florida continued to build a lead over the Bulldogs in the bottom of the third when Fabian homered to left field to give the Gators a 3-2 lead. Fabian hit his 20th homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth to put UF up 5-2.

Josh Rivera tagged along in the home run rally, knocking a two-run shot out in the bottom of the fifth to extend the Gators lead to five. Rivera had four-RBIs on the night.

Hunter Barco picked up the victory for the Gators tossing for 6.1 innings, striking out eight Bulldogs.

Florida and Georgia finish out the SEC series Sunday at Noon.

