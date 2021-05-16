Ocala CEP highlights Marion County’s returning ecotourism

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the pandemic making indoor activities hard to do safely, ecotourism took off over the last year in North Central Florida. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share some of the outdoor activities surging in our area.

Ecotourism exploded last year in Marion County with many adventure-based businesses logging record sales.

TRENDING STORY: 8 people arrested in Levy County drug raid yesterday

Whether you zip line, bike ride, snorkel or scuba dive, extreme sports are all about getting to see things that most people never will.

To learn more about the ecotourism industry in Marion County, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.