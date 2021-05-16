Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights Marion County’s returning ecotourism

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the pandemic making indoor activities hard to do safely, ecotourism took off over the last year in North Central Florida. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share some of the outdoor activities surging in our area.

Ecotourism exploded last year in Marion County with many adventure-based businesses logging record sales.

Whether you zip line, bike ride, snorkel or scuba dive, extreme sports are all about getting to see things that most people never will.

To learn more about the ecotourism industry in Marion County, click HERE.

