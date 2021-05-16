Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 residents joined the Goddsville Dream Defenders in a tour of Porters Quarters, a historically Black neighborhood in Southwest Gainesville.

The tour started with a visual of gentrification and development residents said has threatened historically neighborhoods, like the Porters community.

Faye Williams took attendees through her community and showed them homes, churches and old daycares that have shaped their neighborhood and their lives.

Williams said different developments around the area that don’t benefit her neighbors are becoming more prevalent and she hoped people who took the tour will help voice her concerns.

“They can write letters to the city commissioners, they can do the same thing with the developers and tell them to back away from porters quarters,” Williams said. “This is a historic site and you need to be able to live here. i mean we’ve been here since 1986”

Goddsville Dream Defenders organized the tour and transformative justice co-lead, Karine Dieuvil said Porters residents are being asked to sell their homes.

“People are constantly getting knocks on the door asking them if they’re willing to sell their house and Miss Faye made it quite clear there are no signs telling them that their houses are for sale,” Dieuvil said. “They’re opening up this area to more gentrification of developments that only cater to white business owner.s”

The Dream Defenders are planning to hold similar tours once a month

Click here for information on how to donate to William's cause.

