City of Gainesville to hold month long Juneteenth events

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time the City of Gainesville is celebrating Juneteenth for a month long and the events are meant to celebrate and educate the community on Black history.

On May 20, 1865, African Americans were emancipated, which sparked the idea of a month-long recognition.

In Florida, 2021 will be the first year Emancipation Day is recognized statewide.

Director of the Cotton Club Museum, Vivian Filer, is collaborating with the city for several of the events and says accurate Black history has been left out of history books.

“African American kids have not been taught about their history, it’s not in the history books. we who went to black schools learned from our teachers and our churches and our parents,” said Filer.

Related story: National EMS week celebrated across North Central Florida

With movies right here in Depot Park, cultural art exhibits right here at the Thomas Center and virtual events you can enjoy from your own home, organizers said with such a wide variety of activities residents can become more knowledgeable and celebrate the black community.

“In showing the resilience of african Americans is for me it’s not only touching but it is something novel and trailblazing for Gainesville so I’m proud,” GRU’s chief inclusion officer, Yvette Carter said.

In the midst of festivities, the Mama’s Club will also host a distant relative of Harriet Tubman in highlighting women in the Civil War.

NAACP President Evelyn Foxx says this line up events is the great way to celebrate a community that is still overcoming adversity.

“What a way to bring something positive out of all the negative things that have happened last year,” Foxx said.

There will be a kickoff Thursday morning at 9 a.m. on Emancipation Day at City Hall.

A full calendar of events can be found on the City of Gainesville’s Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.