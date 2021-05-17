Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding her motorcycle north on Northeast 127th Street Road around 7:15 p.m. when she crashed near the intersection with Northeast 230th Avenue.

The bike flipped over, and the woman was thrown off and died at the scene.

Troopers have yet to identify the woman.

The crash is still under investigation.

