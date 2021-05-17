Hornet trio buzzing off to college athletics

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Over the past two school years, the basketball and football programs at Hawthorne high school have competed for state championships. On Monday, three contributors to that success announced their college destinations.

Football player Tony Pitt signed with Division II UNC Pembroke where he will play on the offensive line.

“it’s only about six hours away from home, so it’d be a good place to go,” said Pitt. “My mom can still come and watch my games and I’ve got family up there in North Carolina too.”

Boys basketball player Richard Smith committed to Trinity College of Florida. Smith is a shooting guard who played in 14 games for the 2019-20 Hornet state champions, and averaged 9.6 points per game as a senior.

“I don’t think this would have been possible without me coming to Hawthorne,” said Smith. “I want to thank the whole coaching staff there for bringing me in, and treating me like family.”

Girls basketball point guard Jayla Williams signed to play for Chattanooga State, a junior college program in Tennessee. Williams led the Hornets to back to back state title games and won the championship as a junior.

“I really like the school, it’s in a settled location,” said Williams. “It’s a great program where going there I’d be set up to be doing great.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.