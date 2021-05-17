Advertisement

Horse Capital TV features a cloned horse that’s just like Magic

Horse Capital TV: Inside the horse capital of the world
Horse Capital TV: Inside the horse capital of the world(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at Horse Capital TV spoke with a horse owner that was given a unique opportunity to spend even more time with his prized horse.

Pat Parelli with Parelli Natural Horsemanship was approached by the company Vigen to clone his prized and favorite horse Magic through a hair sample, and Parelli took them up on the opportunity.

TRENDING STORY: Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be abusing pets

While Magic and Magic’s Mirror are genetically identical and look the same, Parelli claims that Mirror is “quite precocious, and has a different ‘horseinality’ than Magic.”

For information on Pat Perelli and his horsemanship program, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drug bust in Williston; eight people arrested
8 people arrested in Levy County drug raid yesterday
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be...
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be abusing pets
In 2017, fentanyl - the drug most commonly know to cause overdose deaths - was added to state...
“All of a sudden they’re vomiting, they’re seizing and they’re overdosing and they’re dying” : State attorney explains initiative to charge drug dealers with murder
After being tased by the officer, Young admitted to having marijuana in his car.
Gainesville man arrested after fleeing with a bag full of marijuana
three men arrested on aggravated battery and burglary charges.
Three men arrested after a burglary ended in a shooting

Latest News

The Week Ahead: your top stories this week in North Central Florida
The week ahead: stories to look out for the week of 5/17
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
The incident happened in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County
24-year old David Walker
ARRESTED: Gainesville man behind bars for sexual assault and kidnapping