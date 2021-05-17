Horse Capital TV features a cloned horse that’s just like Magic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at Horse Capital TV spoke with a horse owner that was given a unique opportunity to spend even more time with his prized horse.

Pat Parelli with Parelli Natural Horsemanship was approached by the company Vigen to clone his prized and favorite horse Magic through a hair sample, and Parelli took them up on the opportunity.

While Magic and Magic’s Mirror are genetically identical and look the same, Parelli claims that Mirror is “quite precocious, and has a different ‘horseinality’ than Magic.”

