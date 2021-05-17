I-10 Eastbound shut down due to tractor trailer fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a tractor trailer fire that has a North Central Florida interstate shut down.

Troopers say a semi truck is on fire in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 310. Firefighters from Columbia County Fire Rescue are actively fighting the fire. Troopers say traffic is backed up for about four miles.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

