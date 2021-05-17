Advertisement

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion.

Monday’s order bars Patrick Montgomery from having firearms and hunting.

Prosecutors say he killed the mountain lion in March even though he was ordered not to have any illegal guns while the charges against him related to the Jan. 6 riot are pending.

They say Montgomery wasn’t allowed to have firearms because of a 1996 robbery conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County
24-year old David Walker
ARRESTED: Gainesville man behind bars for sexual assault and kidnapping
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be...
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be abusing pets
After being tased by the officer, Young admitted to having marijuana in his car.
Gainesville man arrested after fleeing with a bag full of marijuana
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters

Latest News

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his...
Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned
Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
COVID: CDC mask guidance causes confusion
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive