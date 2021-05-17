Lake City police are searching for a missing teen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are asking the community for help to find a missing teenager.

According to police Abigail Law, 15, was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. Saturday.

She was wearing a pink tank top and black yoga pants.

She has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is 5′2″.

Police ask anyone with information of her whereabouts to call 386-752-4343.

