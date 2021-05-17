National EMS week celebrated across North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The week of May 16 through May 22 is National EMS week and several cities and counties are honoring these workers who were critical throughout the pandemic.

In Ocala, Ocala Fire Rescue is focusing on training and preparation throughout the week. OFR Public Information Officer Ashley Lopez says that there are several other career paths that become emergency workers more often than they are normally thought of.

“EMS is not just emergency medical services that we think of on the regular. It’s not just your paramedics it’s not just your EMTs. We’re talking about crisis counselors and we’re talking about the people that receive you in the hospital,” said Lopez.

As for Gainesville and Alachua County, Gainesville Fire Rescue is celebrating with a schedule that includes different themes for each day.

Monday, May 17. EMS Education Day

Tuesday, May 18. Safety Tuesday

Wednesday, May 19. EMS for Children Day

Thursday, May 20. Save-A-Life Day

Friday, May 21. EMS Recognition Day

On Thursday, GFR will be offering 50 take-home CPR Kits to residents. The kits will include instruction manuals on how to master the life-saving skill. To get one of the kits call Fire and Life Safety Educator Krista Ott at 352-393-8461 or email at ottkk@cityofgainesville.org

