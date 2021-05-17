Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County
24-year old David Walker
ARRESTED: Gainesville man behind bars for sexual assault and kidnapping
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be...
Protesters urge Alachua County Animal Services take action against dog owner claimed to be abusing pets
After being tased by the officer, Young admitted to having marijuana in his car.
Gainesville man arrested after fleeing with a bag full of marijuana

Latest News

An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show
Teneeshia Marshall exclusive interview with TV20s Ruelle Fludd
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity
Some NCFL businesses are continuing their mask policy
Some NCFL businesses are continuing their mask policy
Some NCFL businesses are continuing their mask policy
Some NCFL businesses are continuing their mask policy