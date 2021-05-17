Preakness winner trained in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s another victory for the horse capital. This year’s Preakness winner has plenty of ties to Ocala.

“The Kentucky Derby, the Preakness or the Belmont Stakes, the Breeder’s Cup, or any of those major races, there’s a good chance there will be a Florida bred or two in the race and there’s a good chance, a good portion of those horses have been to Ocala for one reason or another,” Editor-in-Chief of The Florida Horse Magazine, Brock Sheridan said.

The thoroughbred Rombauer trained at Eddie Woods’ training center in Ocala.

Woods was unable to speak with us in person this time, but Sheridan said the win comes as a nice victory after the controversy surrounding Medina Spirit, who tested positive for a banned substance after the Kentucky Derby.

Related story: Equine industry leaders in the horse capital say nothing malicious going on with Medina Spirit

“It’s always nice that the Preakness Stakes has not had any problems so far so we’re very happy about that,” he added.

Now Rombauer will be added to the long list of Preakness champions.

“Going back to Carry Back in 1961, Codex in 1980, Aloma’s Ruler, Afleet Alex, of course Affirmed won the triple crown so he definitely won the Preakness, Silver Charm. Those are all Florida-breds that won the Preakness so it’s a big deal when a horse that has come through Ocala wins the Preakness, we’re very happy about that,” Sheridan said.

No horse will capture the Triple Crown this year, after Rombauer won the Preakness Stakes.

The last race in the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes which will be held in New York on June 5th.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.