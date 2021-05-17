Some NCFL businesses are continuing their mask policy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To mask, or not to mask? That is currently the question across the United States.

Some businesses in North Central Florida still require masks and they can enforce them on their customers. Their reasoning was centered around keeping their employees safe from some who may not be vaccinated.

Most businesses, however, are doing away with their previous policies.

As of May 17, below is a list of businesses that are still requiring masks and can refuse service if the policy is not followed properly:

-Whole Foods

-Mojo Hogtown BBQ

-Sonny’s BBQ

-Walgreen’s

-Home Depot

-Satchel’s

-Leonardo’s Pizza of Milhopper (Exp: 6/1)

Some businesses are still reviewing their policy:

-CVS Pharmacy

-Ward’s

-Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Related Story: CDC mask guidance causes confusion

The response from residents has been a mixture of positive and negative remarks. Most of them are happy about the change in the guidelines and are ready to ditch the mask altogether.

An Alachua County resident, however, said it’s important to keep workers safe who are in contact with a number of unvaccinated individuals.

“I think that, for workers, since they don’t know if you’re vaccinated or not, it’s probably best that you do wear your mask inside. But I understand if you’re vaccinated, it’s really easy to not want to wear one,” Shannon Ahern said.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.