Tax Day deadline May 17: How to file for an extension

By Amber Pellicone
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday is the last day to file your taxes in order to avoid penalties from the IRS. If you need more time to pay, you can file for an extension to October 15.

You can do so electronically or by downloading the 4868 form and sending it in.

However, an extension to file is not an extension to pay. If you owe money, you’ll have to estimate your tax liability and make a payment. Even if you can’t pay in full right now, you can contact the IRS to try and work out a payment plan.

For those who have already filed or plan to do so by midnight, be sure to save a PDF of your confirmation.

As refunds are typically issued within three weeks, you can check the ‘wheres my refund’ tool on the IRS website for status updates on when money will be paid out.

