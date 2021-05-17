The week ahead: stories to look out for the week of 5/17

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A celebration of life for the Reinhart brothers is Monday evening at Florida Ballpark.

Open to the public, the event opens up at 5 p.m. with the program kicking off at 6 p.m.

Speaking at the event to honor the pair is Florida Baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan, former Gator Football coach Will Muschamp, World Series Champion Gary Sheffield and Gatorball’s Stephen Barton.

RELATED STORY: Celebration of life to honor Reinhart brothers set for Florida Ballpark

To donate to the Rex and Brody Foundation, click HERE.

On Tuesday, elected officials in Alachua County and the city of Hawthorne meet to discuss joint items of interest.

Housing and infrastructure changes are a big topic of discussion on the agenda.

Commissioners will talk about extending the Wild Spaces, Public Places surtax to include projects for affordable housing.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Teenagers searching for work in Columbia County can learn more about the hiring process Wednesday evening.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Summer Youth Employment Program is hosting an informative meeting at the Lake City Council chambers.

Students interested in the program are required to attend this meeting with a parent or guardian to apply for the summer.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.