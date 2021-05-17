Advertisement

The week ahead: stories to look out for the week of 5/17

The Week Ahead: your top stories this week in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: your top stories this week in North Central Florida(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A celebration of life for the Reinhart brothers is Monday evening at Florida Ballpark.

Open to the public, the event opens up at 5 p.m. with the program kicking off at 6 p.m.

Speaking at the event to honor the pair is Florida Baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan, former Gator Football coach Will Muschamp, World Series Champion Gary Sheffield and Gatorball’s Stephen Barton.

On Tuesday, elected officials in Alachua County and the city of Hawthorne meet to discuss joint items of interest.

Housing and infrastructure changes are a big topic of discussion on the agenda.

Commissioners will talk about extending the Wild Spaces, Public Places surtax to include projects for affordable housing.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Teenagers searching for work in Columbia County can learn more about the hiring process Wednesday evening.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Summer Youth Employment Program is hosting an informative meeting at the Lake City Council chambers.

Students interested in the program are required to attend this meeting with a parent or guardian to apply for the summer.

