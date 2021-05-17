TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Teneeshia marshall has been the Director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion within the city of Gainesville since 2018 when the office was created. Marshall submitted her letter of resignation on April 30 with her last day with the city set for May 28. It’s a decision Marshall said was no easy choice.

“I feel terrible to be honest with you that I feel that I have no choice but to kind of walk away.”

Marshall’s office took charge of the investigation into city manager Lee Feldman in 2020. They conducted their own research and hired an outside firm to assess on their own. Marshall said she was questioned by Feldman during that inquiry into his conduct, about staying within budget for the investigation, and about when it would be completed.

Feldman wouldn’t interview but sent a statement to TV20 saying Marshall’s work with the city is highly valued. Read Feldman’s full statement below:

“We believe in a work environment where all of our community builders and neighbors, alike, are treated with courtesy, fairness and respect. Ms. Marshall’s work to help us build a more equitable community is highly valued and will continue. We continue to have important conversations with all of our community builders and remain committed to continual organizational improvement. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Marshall said her relationship with city commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos changed once she asked him to not interfere with staff’s work in a complaint. Hayes-Santos sent TV20 a statement as well, mentioning he asked her to appear before a Zero-Waste sub-committee meeting and added answering commissioner questions is a part of the job. Read Hayes-Santos full response to Marshall’s complaint below:

“I simply asked Ms. Marshall to appear before the Zero Waste subcommittee to answer questions about a massive policy change that her office was recommending that would have had an effect on what every household in Gainesville pays for trash. Answering questions from commissioners is part of the job. It’s important to bring major policy discussions in front of the relevant subcommittee for public discussions and community feedback on changes that would significantly increase garbage produced and lower recycling rates in Gainesville.”

“I think that the relationships around me started to change,” mentioned Marshall. “Definitely, my performance evaluation was a little different that year as opposed to the previous years. Having conversations with community members, I had community members telling me what I would be getting on my performance evaluation long before I even got my performance evaluation.”

On April 22, Gainesville city commissioners approved a pay increase for charter officers, which included Marshall. In spite of that, Marshall is asking for severance on the terms of her resignation.

“Because for me it’s not all about money. My entire life I’ve been a public servant.”

She’s run the department since started as the Office of Equal Opportunity in 2018. Equity was added to her department in 2019 with a boosted budget and more staff. City commissioners annually discuss charter officer pay and performance. Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is one of two commissioners who voted against a pay increase telling TV20 in a statement he doesn’t support pay increases for six-figure employees. Before approving raises on April 22, Marshall said her base pay was below market value according to a third-party consultant.

“But even with the 3-year implementation, I still wasn’t going to be up to (the) market. I will tell you that even after my first implementation of our total rewards I was still left below the bottom of my new salary scale.”

Marshall’s base salary was increased to $167,700, a 27% increase. She’s leaving the salary but is asking for 20 weeks of severance pay. In her contract, severance is guaranteed if city commissioners terminate her.

“But I actually asked for my severance pay although I’m resigning because I feel like I’m being pushed out of my job. And I don’t feel like I have a choice but to leave at this point. I’ve kind of seen how things can work for charter officers on a Thursday night and I never want to catch myself in a 4-3 and get terminated and then I’m jobless because I do have a family that I have to provide for.”

City commissioners discuss the terms of Marshall’s resignation in a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

