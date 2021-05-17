Advertisement

University of Florida makes masks optional, announces return date for full, in-person sporting events

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Masks are coming off at the University of Florida and sporting events will return to normal next month.

According to a policy update sent out to UF staff, masking will now be optional on campus. The change is due to the revised CDC guidelines that say masks are not necessary for vaccinated people in most situations.

Masks will still be required at UF Health hospitals and clinics.

Starting on June 28, academics and sports will resume pre-covid operations. This means full in-person participation of fans at sporting events will resume.

