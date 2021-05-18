A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a minor.
According to Gainesville police, David Walker Jr. followed the girl - who previously had babysat his children - into her home and assaulted her.
When the girl tried to escape he blocked the door and told her he had a gun.
The 25-year-old assaulted her again and then took her back to his home to babysit his children.
He is being charged with two counts sexual assault of a person under 18 and kidnapping.
