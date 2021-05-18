A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to Gainesville police, David Walker Jr. followed the girl - who previously had babysat his children - into her home and assaulted her.

When the girl tried to escape he blocked the door and told her he had a gun.

The 25-year-old assaulted her again and then took her back to his home to babysit his children.

He is being charged with two counts sexual assault of a person under 18 and kidnapping.

