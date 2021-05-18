Deputies are searching for a missing elderly woman in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a missing elderly woman.

Sheriff’s deputies say Melody Hixon was reported missing last Thursday.

The 67-year-old was last seen around 8 p.m. leaving her home at the 9000 block of Southeast 162nd Place in Summerfield.

Her family says she was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and jeans and she does not have her medication with her.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911.

