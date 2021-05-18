Advertisement

Deputies are searching for a missing elderly woman in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a missing elderly woman.

Sheriff’s deputies say Melody Hixon was reported missing last Thursday.

The 67-year-old was last seen around 8 p.m. leaving her home at the 9000 block of Southeast 162nd Place in Summerfield.

Her family says she was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and jeans and she does not have her medication with her.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911.

