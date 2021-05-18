Advertisement

Farm Fact: Florida Wildflowers

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into wildflower season thanks to April showers.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau show us the varieties of Florida wildflowers in this week’s farm fact.

