Gainesville man convicted of possession of child pornography receives third sentence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 42-year-old Jeremy Astrologo of Gainesville will spend the next decade in prison after receiving his third sentence for crimes against children.

Astrologo pled guilty to possessing child pornography.

The sentence came after investigators found Astrologo in a Gainesville motel with more than 80 images on his cell phone.

When his prison sentence ends, he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

