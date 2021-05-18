Advertisement

Gainesville Police investigate multiple weekend gun violence incidents

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Police Department is investigating several cases of gun violence that happened over the weekend.

Officers say Sunday morning just after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Northeast 25th Terrace and 10th Avenue. There they found multiple shell casings but no victim.

While on the scene, the Combined Communications Center told officers a juvenile was brought to the E.R. with gunshot wounds. The victims told officers he was getting into a vehicle when someone shot at him. A suspect has not been identified.

On Saturday at 3:20 a.m., officers say two people tried to rob a man walking on West University Avenue near The Standard. The victim ran and the attempted robbers fired multiple shots at the victim. None of the bullets hit the victim. No suspects are identified.

The department does not believe the incidents are connected. They ask anyone with information about the incidents, to contact the GPD Tip Line at: 352-393-7700.

