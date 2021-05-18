Advertisement

Gator men’s tennis team blanks Illinois, reaches NCAA quarters

The Gators are three wins away from the program’s first national crown
USTA Tennis Center, Orlando
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -Love means zero in tennis, and the Fighting Illini of Illinois received no love from top-seeded Florida in Monday’s NCAA men’s round of sixteen match at the USTA Center in Orlando.

Florida defeated Illinois, 4-0 to reach the NCAA quarterfinals on Thursday versus Texas A&M.

The evening started off with the Gators claiming the doubles point thanks to victories by Sam Riffice / Ben Shelton (6-3) and Duarte Vale / Johannes Ingildsen (6-4).

Florida knew it would then have to win three out of the six singles matches that all take place simultaneously. Wins by Josh Goodger (6-1, 6-3), Andy Andrade (6-2, 6-3), and Blaise Bicknell (6-3, 6-3) clinched the match for Florida before Illinois could get on the board.

In Thursday’s quarterfinals, Florida will be facing a Texas A&M squad that knocked out Mississippi State in the round of sixteen. The Gators defeated the Aggies 5-2 during the regular season and 4-3 during the SEC tournament.

